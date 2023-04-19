The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0.

You can catch the action on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX to see the Stars play the Wild.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL 12/4/2022 Stars Wild 6-5 (F/SO) MIN

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up just 15 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players