Yonathan Daza -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is hitting .258 with four doubles and a walk.

Daza has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Daza has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

