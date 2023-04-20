Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has two doubles while batting .259.
- This season, Trejo has tallied at least one hit in four of 13 games (30.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Trejo has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in one of 13 games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 1.0 per game).
- Strahm (1-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
