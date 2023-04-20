On Thursday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is hitting .283 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Montero has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.13 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .156 to his opponents.
