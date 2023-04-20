Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 19 hits and an OBP of .400 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 28th in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his 18 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Diaz has driven home a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
- He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.13 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .156 to opposing batters.
