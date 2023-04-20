Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .493, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (16.7%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Strahm (1-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .156 batting average against him.
