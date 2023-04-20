Yonathan Daza -- hitting .265 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Pirates.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is hitting .258 with four doubles and two walks.
  • In 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%) Daza has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
  • Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Strahm (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
