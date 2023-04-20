Yonathan Daza -- hitting .265 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Pirates.

Citizens Bank Park

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is hitting .258 with four doubles and two walks.

In 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%) Daza has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.

Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings