Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has three doubles and a walk while hitting .276.
- This season, Trejo has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of 14 games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
