Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 19, Murray posted 40 points, five assists and two steals in a 122-113 win versus the Timberwolves.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.0 22.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.0 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.9 PRA 33.5 30.1 32.9 PR -- 23.9 26 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.6



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.0 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.8 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.0 assists per game.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 39 40 3 5 6 0 2 4/16/2023 33 24 8 8 4 1 0 1/18/2023 33 28 2 4 2 0 2 1/2/2023 36 14 3 4 1 0 1

