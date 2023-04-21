The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, square off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last action, had eight points in a 122-113 win over the Timberwolves.

We're going to break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.9 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 13.6 PR -- 13.6 11.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 115.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves give up 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 39 8 3 2 0 0 1 4/16/2023 31 15 4 1 3 0 0 2/7/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 2 1/18/2023 35 11 1 2 2 0 3 1/2/2023 33 10 4 2 1 0 0

