Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kris Bryant -- hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 66th in slugging.
- In 78.9% of his 19 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Bryant has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In nine of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.91 ERA ranks 65th, 1.453 WHIP ranks 58th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
