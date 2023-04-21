The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 56 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 222.5 points.

Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 41 of its 57 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

Four of Nuggets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 20-14 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

