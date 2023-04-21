Friday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (8-12) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (6-14) at 7:05 PM (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Phillies, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (1-2) versus the Rockies and Noah Davis.

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

Colorado has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +270.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 27% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (77 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule