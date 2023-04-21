The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies will send Aaron Nola and Noah Davis, respectively, out to start when the two squads face off on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +240. Philadelphia is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -300 +240 8.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -125

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 20 games with a total.

The Rockies have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 3-7 3-4 3-10 3-10 3-4

