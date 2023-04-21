Alec Bohm will lead the way for the Philadelphia Phillies (8-12) on Friday, April 21, when they take on Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (6-14) at Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -350 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +270. Philadelphia is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (1-2, 5.91 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

The Phillies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +270 moneyline listed for this contest.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+320)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

