On Friday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .246 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

McMahon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this season, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 20 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings