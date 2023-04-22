Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche take the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, April 22, starting at 10:00 PM ET and airing on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players