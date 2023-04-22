Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Colorado Avalanche take the ice in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series record is tied up 1-1. The Kraken have +135 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Avalanche (-155).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|6
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have put together a 40-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Colorado is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 60.8% chance to win.
- In 44 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over twice.
- The Avalanche have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche's 274 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.
