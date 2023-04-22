The Colorado Avalanche take the ice in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series record is tied up 1-1. The Kraken have +135 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Avalanche (-155).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+135) 6

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 40-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 60.8% chance to win.

In 44 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over twice.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche's 274 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.

