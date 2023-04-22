After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Cristopher Sanchez) at 3:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .260 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one game this season.

Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

