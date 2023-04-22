On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has four doubles and four walks while hitting .180.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

Tovar has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

