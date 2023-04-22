The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza has five doubles and three walks while batting .250.

Daza has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Daza has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in seven of 19 games so far this year.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings