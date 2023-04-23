The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 21, Brown produced 12 points and four assists in a 120-111 win against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.7 PRA -- 19 23.6 PR -- 15.6 19.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 24 12 3 4 0 1 1 4/19/2023 30 6 3 5 0 0 2 4/16/2023 25 14 3 1 2 1 0 2/7/2023 22 9 0 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 28 16 2 7 1 0 1 1/18/2023 33 16 5 4 1 0 0 1/2/2023 22 8 4 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.