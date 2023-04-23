Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 120-111 win versus the Timberwolves, Murray totaled 18 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

In this article we will break down Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.0 21.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.5 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.0 PRA 34.5 30.1 32.8 PR -- 23.9 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.3



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25 assists per game.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 38 18 6 9 1 1 2 4/19/2023 39 40 3 5 6 0 2 4/16/2023 33 24 8 8 4 1 0 1/18/2023 33 28 2 4 2 0 2 1/2/2023 36 14 3 4 1 0 1

