The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in 55 of 82 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 33 of its 43 games, or 76.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 65.5% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 14-10 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

