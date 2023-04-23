Ahead of Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at Target Center.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 25 points, while Anthony Edwards had 36 for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand), Josh Minott: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

When Denver scores more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223.5

