Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Target Center is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) will go head to head on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards are players to watch for the Nuggets and Timberwolves, respectively.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Nikola Jokic, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves, 120-111, on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 25 points for the Nuggets, and Edwards had 36 for the Timberwolves.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Michael Porter Jr.
|25
|9
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Nikola Jokic
|20
|11
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Jamal Murray
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|1
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Porter averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bruce Brown
|13.9
|3.8
|3.2
|1.4
|0.8
|0.4
|Jamal Murray
|15.1
|2.8
|4.6
|0.8
|0.5
|2.2
|Aaron Gordon
|11.7
|5.9
|2.7
|0.6
|0.5
|0.6
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.6
|5.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|2.3
|Nikola Jokic
|8
|5.4
|4.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.