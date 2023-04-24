On Monday, Alan Trejo (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has three doubles and a walk while batting .237.

In six of 17 games this year (35.3%), Trejo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.

Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

