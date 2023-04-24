Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|218.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 55 of 82 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 218.5 points.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 20-4, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Bucks have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 outings.
- The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 219.3, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|55
|67.1%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- Eight of Bucks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (21-20-0).
- The 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 7.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Eight of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.
- Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|11-16
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|3-2
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
