The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -7.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 55 of 82 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 218.5 points.
  • Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 20-4, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Bucks have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 outings.
  • The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 219.3, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • Eight of Bucks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (21-20-0).
  • The 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 7.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Eight of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.
  • Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 11-16 43-39
Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

