The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 55 of 82 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 218.5 points.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 20-4, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Bucks have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 outings.

The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 219.3, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of Bucks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (21-20-0).

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 7.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Eight of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 11-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

