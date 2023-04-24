Find the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24), which currently has just one player listed, as the Bucks prepare for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Monday, April 24 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat beat the Bucks 121-99 on Saturday when they last met. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-high 30 points. Khris Middleton notched 23 points in the Bucks' loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

On offense, the Bucks have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 118.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 116.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (10th in the NBA). It is making 2.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.1 per game while shooting 35.4%.

The Bucks rank ninth in the league by averaging 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in the NBA, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up (113.3).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Heat are averaging 116.4 points per game, 6.9 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 218.5

