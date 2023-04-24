Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|222.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' outings this year have an average total of 233.8, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers are 41-41-0 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 12 of its 14 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 66.7% chance to win.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 54 games this season that finished with a combined score over 222.5 points.
- The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 229.9, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Memphis is 40-42-0 ATS this year.
- The Grizzlies have come away with three wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|58
|70.7%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|54
|65.9%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (113).
- Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have gone over the total five times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than on the road (.366, 15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-5
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|2-6
|37-45
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
