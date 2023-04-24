The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 222.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' outings this year have an average total of 233.8, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 41-41-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won 12 of its 14 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 66.7% chance to win.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 54 games this season that finished with a combined score over 222.5 points.

The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 229.9, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.

Memphis is 40-42-0 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies have come away with three wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 54 65.9% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (113).

Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have gone over the total five times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than on the road (.366, 15-26-0).

The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

