The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 222.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' outings this year have an average total of 233.8, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers are 41-41-0 ATS this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 12 of its 14 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 66.7% chance to win.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has played 54 games this season that finished with a combined score over 222.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 229.9, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • Memphis is 40-42-0 ATS this year.
  • The Grizzlies have come away with three wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Memphis has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1
Grizzlies 54 65.9% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (113).
  • Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have gone over the total five times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than on the road (.366, 15-26-0).
  • The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38
Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
34-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-7
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
28-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

