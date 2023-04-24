See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), which currently has three players listed, as the Lakers ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, April 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Lakers beat the Grizzlies 111-101 Saturday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the win with a team-high 31 points. Ja Morant notched 45 points in the Grizzlies' loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3.0 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles has a 34-16 record when scoring more than 113 points.

The Lakers have been putting up 121.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies average only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 34-7.

While the Grizzlies are putting up 116.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 115.0 points per contest.

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

The Grizzlies record 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 223.5

