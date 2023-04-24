Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 11 of its 23 chances.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 3-10 3-6 3-11 3-12 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.