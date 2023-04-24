Rockies vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-200
|+165
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in 11 of its 23 chances.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|3-10
|3-6
|3-11
|3-12
|3-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.