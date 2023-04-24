On Monday, April 24 at 6:10 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (11-11) host Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (6-17) in the series opener at Progressive Field.

The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. An 8-run over/under is listed in this game.

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-4, 12.12 ERA)

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+340) Alan Trejo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

