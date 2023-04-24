The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .238.

In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) McMahon has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 23 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

