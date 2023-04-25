The Atlanta Hawks are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -12.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 38 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points.
  • The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -900 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 54 games this season that finished with a combined score over 230.5 points.
  • Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.
  • The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
  • Five of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Boston has a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
  • When Boston scores more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.
  • Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this year.
  • The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 4-4 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-0 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

