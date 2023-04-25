The Atlanta Hawks are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -12.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 38 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points.

The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -900 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 54 games this season that finished with a combined score over 230.5 points.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

Five of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Boston has a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

When Boston scores more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.

Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this year.

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 4-4 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-0 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.