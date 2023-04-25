Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-12.5
|230.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 38 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points.
- The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -900 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 54 games this season that finished with a combined score over 230.5 points.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.
- The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|54
|65.9%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
- Five of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Boston has a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
- When Boston scores more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this year.
- The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|4-4
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
