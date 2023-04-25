The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics will look for another victory over the Hawks after a 129-121 win in their matchup on Sunday. Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 31 points, while Trae Young put up 35 for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 118.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.4 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the Hawks are averaging 119.7 points per game, 1.3 more than their season average (118.4).

Atlanta connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -13 230.5

