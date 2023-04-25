Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (23) this season while batting .329 with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 46th in slugging.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6%.
  • In six games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Battenfield (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.