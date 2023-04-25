Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (23) this season while batting .329 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 46th in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6%.
- In six games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Battenfield (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.