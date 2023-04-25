Michael Porter Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter, in his previous game (April 23 loss against the Timberwolves) put up 15 points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 18.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 6.9 Assists -- 1 1 PRA 25.5 23.9 26.4 PR -- 22.9 25.4 3PM 2.5 3 3.1



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the league, conceding 115.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 25 per contest.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 41 15 5 2 2 2 0 4/21/2023 40 25 9 2 4 1 1 4/19/2023 29 16 6 0 2 0 1 4/16/2023 31 18 11 2 4 0 1 2/7/2023 29 30 5 1 4 0 1 2/5/2023 32 22 3 1 2 1 1 1/18/2023 22 4 6 0 0 1 1 1/2/2023 27 18 2 0 4 1 0

