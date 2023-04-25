On Tuesday, Mike Moustakas (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is hitting .243 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Moustakas has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In six games this season, Moustakas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings