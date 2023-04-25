The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. An 8-run total has been set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -210 +170 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-6.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 2-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 24 chances this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 4-10 3-6 4-11 4-12 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.