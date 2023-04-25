Rockies vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.
The favored Guardians have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. An 8-run total has been set for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-210
|+170
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-6.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a record of 2-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 24 chances this season.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|4-10
|3-6
|4-11
|4-12
|3-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.