Peyton Battenfield will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (11-12) on Tuesday, April 25 versus the Colorado Rockies (7-17), who will counter with Ryan Feltner. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Rockies have +170 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under is listed for this game.

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Battenfield - CLE (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (1-2, 6.16 ERA)

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 15 games this season and won seven (46.7%) of those contests.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have come away with five wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Alan Trejo 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+340) Mike Moustakas 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

