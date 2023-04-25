The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns have a 3-1 series lead. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 45 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points.

Phoenix has an average point total of 225.2 in its outings this year, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 49 times and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.

Phoenix has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Suns have a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 40 games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Los Angeles has put together a 40-42-0 record against the spread.

The Clippers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (30%) in those games.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 14.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Suns have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Suns average 113.6 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers give up.

When Phoenix totals more than 113.1 points, it is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Clippers have hit the over in seven of their last 10 contests.

This year, Los Angeles is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 3-4 42-40 Clippers 40-42 0-0 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

