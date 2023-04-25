The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

Last time out, the Suns bested the Clippers 112-100 on Saturday. Kevin Durant led the Suns to the win with a team-leading 31 points. Russell Westbrook put up 37 points in the Clippers' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee 23.8 6.5 3.9 Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been putting up 115.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns rank 17th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are only 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 34-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Clippers are putting up 117.7 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 4.1 more than their average for the season (113.6).

Los Angeles makes 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.2 on average.

The Clippers put up 112.4 points per 100 possessions (13th in league), while allowing 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -12.5 225

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.