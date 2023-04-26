Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Wednesday, Alan Trejo (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .222 with three doubles and two walks.
- In seven of 19 games this year (36.8%), Trejo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
