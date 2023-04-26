Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Wednesday will see the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Avalanche are favored, with -180 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Kraken, who have +155 moneyline odds.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-180)
|Kraken (+155)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 64.1% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (41-23).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Colorado has gone 23-9 (winning 71.9%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 64.3%.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 223 goals to rank ninth.
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.
