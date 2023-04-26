Brian Serven -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Brian Serven At The Plate

Serven is batting .167 with a double.

Serven has a hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Serven has an RBI in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

