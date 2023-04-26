The Miami Heat are 11.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -11.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games this season.

Milwaukee's contests this year have an average point total of 230.2, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Bucks have a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 220.5 points in 38 of 82 outings.

The average total for Miami's games this season is 219.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 outings.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Milwaukee is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Nine of the Heat's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 4-7 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-0 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.