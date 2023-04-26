Check out the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Bucks ready for their NBA playoffs first round game 5 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 PM ET.

On Monday when these squads last met, the Heat bested the Bucks 119-114. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 56 points led the Heat to the victory. Brook Lopez had 36 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Bucks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 114.8 points a contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this season.

Milwaukee makes 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1.

The Bucks score 114.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the league), while allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

While the Heat are posting 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 119.1 a contest.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat put up 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -13 219

