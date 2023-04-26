C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .232 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Cron has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), with more than one hit five times (23.8%).
- In 19.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has had an RBI in four games this year (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (38.1%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|14
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
