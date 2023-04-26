The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup's over/under is set at 202.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 202.5 points 66 times.

Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 219.1, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 202.5 points in 74 of 82 games this season.

The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.1, 26.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

This season, New York has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

New York has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0 Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Cavaliers have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Knicks have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

