Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup's over/under is set at 202.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|202.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 202.5 points 66 times.
- Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 219.1, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers have compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread.
- Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 202.5 points in 74 of 82 games this season.
- The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.1, 26.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- This season, New York has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 202.5
|% of Games Over 202.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|66
|80.5%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220.0
|Knicks
|74
|90.2%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- Cleveland owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).
- The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
- The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
